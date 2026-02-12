INEC Seeks N873.78bn For 2027 General Election

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has demanded for N873.78 billion for the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, tendered the bill on Thursday during a budget defence session with a joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives.

While presenting the proposal, Amupitan said credible elections come at a huge cost and must be funded early to ensure a hitch free exercise.

According to him, the proposal was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates that funds for general elections be appropriated at least 360 days before the election.

He said, “If you want to predict the future, it is necessary to create it early. Preparation for the 2027 election has already started,” he said, noting that early appropriation would help the commission avoid avoidable crises.”

Amupitan gave a breakdown of the estimates as follows: Election Operations – N375.75 billion; Election Administrative Costs -N92.31 billion; Election Technology -N209.21 billion; and Election Capital Expenditure – N154.90 billion.

A miscellaneous provision of N41.01 billion was added, bringing the total to N873,778,401,602.08.

The INEC chairman explained that the relatively high capital component reflected the inclusion of items not accommodated in previous budgets but now captured in the 2027 election framework.

A substantial portion of the proposal is dedicated to technology, underscoring INEC’s commitment to electronic transmission of results under the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act.

Responding to concerns about nationwide readiness for electronic transmission, the INEC chairman said building an independent network infrastructure would enhance accountability but would be capital-intensive.

“We do not even have a network of our own. Assuming we control the network system and are not dictated to by primary and secondary providers, then INEC should be held 100 per cent responsible for whatever happens. But the cost of establishing such infrastructure is enormous,” he said.

Amupitan also criticised the current envelope budgeting system imposed by the Ministry of Finance, arguing that it constrains the commission’s operational independence.

“The envelope system is not good for the running of INEC if INEC must be truly independent,” he emphasised.

He however left the proposal for the lawmakers to make adjustments to it as they deemed necessary.

The Commission also proposed an increase in the allowances for Ad hoc staff, including NYSC members on election duties.

Amupitan said INEC is proposing N127,000 per corps member and ad hoc official, covering five days of training and two days of election duty.

A breakdown showed N50,000 for election duty, N5,000 for training allowance, and about N9,500 for feeding, among other components.

With an estimated 450,000 corps members to be deployed nationwide, the proposal would cost about N32 billion.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Lalong, assured INEC of legislative support and disclosed that the conference committee on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill would begin harmonisation of the Senate and House versions on Monday.

“INEC is now the main institution between now and next year. It is going to get tougher. We will continue to give you all necessary support legislatively, but Nigerians are watching,” Lalong said.

The joint committee also considered a motion urging full implementation of INEC’s first-line charge status to guarantee the commission’s financial autonomy.