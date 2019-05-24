Following the Supreme Court ruling that sacked all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has disclosed that it will announce its decision on elective positions in the state by Monday next week.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye after an emergency meeting today, said the commission will meet on Saturday.

The apex court in its judgement earlier today voided all votes cast for the APC in the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Advertisement

The court in a unanimous judgement by a five-member panel, decided that a party that had no valid candidate cannot be said to have emerged winner of the elections.

The court said the runner up can be sworn in if he fulfils the constitutional requirement of getting one quarter of the total votes cast in at least two-third of the local government areas of the state

Recall that the state governor-elect, Mukhtar Shehu (APC), had challenged the judgment of a Sokoko court of Appeal which nullified the ruling party’s primaries in the state.

Advertisement

According to the court, no valid primaries were conducted by the APC in Zamfara State.

After validating the Appeal Court’s ruling, the apex court ordered a fine of N10 million against the APC.

Advertisement

The APC had been declared winner of the state governorship election as well as seven House of Representatives seats, three senatorial positions and 24 house of assembly seats.