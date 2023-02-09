INEC, VCs Meet After NUC’s Directive To Shut Down Universities

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, met with University Vice Chancellors in preparation for the upcoming 2023 general election.

The Commission shared photos of the meeting on its official Facebook page, which was held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Auditorium on Thursday in Abuja.

This comes after the NUC confirmed earlier on Thursday that tertiary institutions in the country have been directed to shut down and suspend all academic activities until after the elections.

The Universities will be closed from February 22 to March 14.

In January, INEC revealed that youths within the age bracket of 18-34 constitute the highest percentage of registered voters in the country, with 39.65% (more than 37 million people). Middle-aged voters (35-49) also accounted for 33,413,591, representing 35.75% of the total registered voters.

In the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) data released by the Commission which covers the period from 28th June 2021 to 31st July 2022 , INEC also revealed that the youth had the highest number of new registered voters. Out of 9.5 million voters who registered within that period, 7.2 million were youths.