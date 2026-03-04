INEC Warns Against Sensational Reporting As Ekiti Guber Approaches

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As Ekiti State prepares for its 2026 gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned journalists in the state against misinformation, disinformation, and sensational reporting, warning that such practices could erode public trust and undermine electoral integrity.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Ekiti, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, advised while hosting members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council.

According to the REC, democracy cannot thrive without the media, stressing that credible information is essential for citizens to make informed decisions.

Dr. Omoseyindemi commended the NUJ for its consistent role in promoting responsible journalism, political awareness, and civic engagement, adding that the union’s influence is vital in shaping public perception, strengthening transparency, and encouraging peaceful participation in elections.

He also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to transparency, accuracy, and strict compliance with electoral laws as preparations intensify for forthcoming electoral activities in the state.

Advertisement

Dr. Omoseyindemi stated that INEC in Ekiti State remains committed to transparency in all its processes, timely dissemination of accurate information, strict adherence to the Electoral Act and relevant guidelines, and sustained stakeholder engagement.

He urged journalists to uphold professionalism, fairness, balance, and accuracy in their coverage of electoral matters, saying:

“Your visit today is not only timely but highly significant, especially as we continue preparations towards the forthcoming electoral activities in Ekiti State. The media remains a critical stakeholder in the electoral process.

“Without the media, democracy cannot thrive; without credible information, citizens cannot make informed decisions.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists has consistently played a pivotal role in promoting responsible journalism, political awareness, and civic engagement. As partners in democratic consolidation, we recognize your influence in shaping public perception, strengthening transparency, and promoting peaceful participation.

Advertisement

“INEC in Ekiti State remains committed to: transparency in all our processes, timely dissemination of accurate information, strict adherence to the Electoral Act, regulations and guidelines, and deepening stakeholder engagement.

“We count on the NUJ to continue to uphold professionalism, accuracy, fairness, and balance in reporting electoral matters.

“At this crucial period, it is important to guard against misinformation, disinformation, and sensationalism, which can undermine public trust and electoral integrity.

“We assure you that our doors remain open for clarification, verification, and constructive engagement at all times.

“Together, we can build public confidence and ensure that the electoral process in Ekiti State remains credible, peaceful, and inclusive.

“Let me once again appreciate your visit and reaffirm our readiness to work closely with the NUJ for the success of our democratic process.”

Advertisement

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of NUJ, Ekiti Council, Kayode Babatuyi, assured the commission that journalists in the state would work in line with the guidance of the electoral processes, without causing any chaos.