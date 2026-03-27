INEC’s Party Register Deadline Breaches Electoral Act, Lawmaker Warns

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A federal lawmaker and constitutional lawyer has raised the alarm over alleged errors in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s revised timetable for the 2027 general election.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, an Action People’s Party (APP) chieftain and member representing Ideato Federal Constituency, warned that the mistake could result in a violation of the Electoral Act and the wrongful exclusion of validly nominated candidates.

According to him, INEC’s timetable wrongly fixed April 21, 2026, as the deadline for the submission of party membership registers, when the correct date should be May 9, 2026.

THE WHISTLER reported that INEC, in its revised timetable, directed political parties to submit their membership registers between April 1 and April 21, 2026, citing Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which requires registers to be submitted not later than 21 days before the conduct of party primaries.

The commission scheduled party primaries to run from April 23 to May 30, 2026.

But Ugochinyere, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday, argued that INEC misapplied the provision by calculating 21 days from the opening rather than the closing date of the primaries window.

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“The law clearly provides that political parties must submit their membership registers at least 21 days before the date they fix for their primaries,” he said.

“To determine the correct deadline, one must calculate 21 days backward from the last permissible date for primaries, which is May 30th, 2026. This results in the correct deadline being May 9th, 2026, not April 21st, 2026.”

The lawmaker said since INEC permits parties to conduct primaries on any date between April 23 and May 30, parties are legally entitled to choose the last day of that window, and the timetable must account for that possibility.

“Since INEC has allowed primaries to hold anytime between April 23rd and May 30th, 2026, political parties are legally entitled to fix their primaries on any date within this window, including the last day. Therefore, in determining the final deadline for submission of party membership registers, the last possible date for primaries — May 30th, 2026 — must be used, as some parties may validly choose that date,” he said.

Ugochinyere warned that leaving the error uncorrected could have serious legal consequences.

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“Failure to correct this error could result in a violation of the Electoral Act and may lead to the wrongful exclusion of duly nominated candidates whose membership status complies with the legally required 21-day window,” he said.

“This appears to be a minor computational oversight; however, it carries significant constitutional implications if not urgently addressed. Prompt correction is therefore necessary in the public interest.”

INEC’s revised timetable had scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, and governorship and state houses of assembly elections for February 6, 2027.

The timetable was revised following the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which reduced the notice of election requirement from 360 days to 300 days before polling day.