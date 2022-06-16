INEC’s Refusal To Recognize Edozie Njoku As APGA Chairman May Derail 2023 Election- Ohanaeze Youths

There are plans by some fifth columnists in INEC to ensure that 2023 general elections do not hold, Ohanaeze Youth Council alleged on Thursday.

Its national president, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, stated this in a press statement he made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka.

Describing the move as ‘unfortunately, ignoble and shameful’, Igboayaka stated that, “It is tragic that some INEC staff have become referees putting on the jerseys of one of the clubs they are officiating their matches for pecuniary interest.

“We, the Ohanaeze Youth Council, as the apex Igbo youth organization, are truly worried that INEC is yet to recognize Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic national chairman of APGA after the Federal High Court and the Supreme Court had given judgements in his favour.

“APGA is a thorough breed national party; fortunately, APGA’s manifesto, mission and vision provide a roadmap for aggrieved people to converge and ventilate their minds rather than resort to agitation.

“The Ozonkpu Victor Oye leadership desecrated APGA. This incensed major stakeholders in the Southeast and they threw their weight behind Edozie Njoku to redeem the party. Instructively, this is what INEC is toying with.”

He regretted that despite these judgements, INEC has continued to play the ostrich for the past one month.

According to him, “Section 287(1) and (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as altered, makes it imperative that INEC obey the aforesaid valid and subsisting Federal High Court ruling and Supreme Court judgment; or face the full wrath of our people.

“We have no doubt that INEC has compromised the principle and ethics governing global best practices in elections.

“We, therefore, call on EFCC, Director of State Security Service (DSS) and Inspector General of Police to immediately investigate the activities of INEC.”