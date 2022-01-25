Infidelity: Fans Blast Gospel Singer, Okposo As US-Based Lover Vows To Keep Pregnancy

The US-based lady who was impregnated by gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has said that she will keep the baby.

The lady, known as African Doll, had on Monday called out the singer, saying though they were both wrong, Okposo did not handle the issue properly.

Speaking to Obodo Oyinbo TV, she said, “We both know that we didn’t use protection. We both know that we were wrong. There is still a way to handle things. He didn’t handle it right. I am not saying he has to bow to me but there is a way you do things.

“Turning your back on me is wrong. Any woman on earth won’t feel okay about it. It doesn’t feel good to be abandoned or to be thrown to the side. I cannot be walking around thinking about it, life goes on.”

On her plans for the pregnancy, African Doll said, “I will keep the baby, I don’t really believe in abortion. Fornication is a sin. The bible says he who is without sin should cast the first stone. It is not my intention to hurt anybody but to bring life to the situation.”

Many social media users expressed mixed reactions about Okposo’s involvement in the act of infidelity.

While some condemned his adulterous action, others commended him for owning up to his mistakes as demonstrated in his public apology.

A tweep @AfamDeluxo said, “I am embarrassed on Sammie Okposo’s behalf. If you ever cheat on your partner, the only people you owe apology is your partner and family. What is this nonsense essay in the name of apology for God’s sake?

@jayythedope said, “Sammie Okposo didn’t have to come online to render apologies though. Yes, you cheated, apologize to your wife, kids, family in whole, and God and not you coming to social media to tell us what we never knew about.

“People on social media don’t care about you, they just want to hear gist and see violence.”

@VictorIsrael_ said, “Sammie Okposo apologised publicly for cheating on his wife. It’s easy for us to say he should have done it privately. Truth is, it’s either his wife demanded it, the lady he cheated with is blackmailing him or solely his own decision. Whichever way, it’s not in our place to Judge.”

@Tee_Classiquem1 also said, “I just want to know why Sammie Okposo feel the need to apologize to people on social media. Did you cheat on us or you cheated on your wife? Is this an attempt for people to bully her into forgiving you or what? I just don’t understand all this social media apology thing to be very honest.”