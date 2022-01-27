Four days after he was accused of impregnating a United States lady known as African Doll, embattled singer, Sammie Okposo has deactivated his accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

Checks by THE WHISTLER on Thursday showed that his accounts are no longer available on both social media platforms.

The deactivation of the accounts is coming three days after he tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma and his fans for cheating during his last trip to the US in 2021.

Okposo had on Wednesday deleted the apology post from his Instagram page and has now exited social media.

His bow deleted apology reads, “Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.

“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family, and I.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.”