Inflation Of Ejikeme’s Score Was Done With Her Consent —JAMB Registrar

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has revealed that the UTME scores of Mmesoma Ejikeme were altered with her consent.

Advertisement

Oloyede stated that the board has already concluded its own investigation regarding the matter, adding that Ejikeme was not the only exam candidate caught with fraudulently inflated scores, she is just the only one speaking publicly about it.

The JAMB boss revealed this in a transcript received from Windhoek, Namibia, Punch reports.

Ejikeme is a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State who has been accused by JAMB of falsely inflating her UTME score and announcing herself as the best candidate for the exams for the year.

“The truth is that JAMB has concluded the investigation on Mmesoma’s score falsification matter. She was not the only one caught, just that others have chosen not to go out.

“Presently, there is an industry faking results and unfortunately they cannot penetrate the JAMB system, reason being that (our) system is foolproof and we will prove it any time. It is unfortunate that parents and some of the candidates that are being fooled are not aware that they are only being fooled.

Advertisement

“There is internal evidence to show that the change in Ejikeme’s scores was done with her collaboration. There are certain features pertaining to her that only her knows unless she makes it available to somebody else. They couldn’t have increased her scores on her behalf,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported that former education minister, Oby Ezekwesili, called for an independent investigation regarding the allegedly forged results, adding that she had reached out to Prof Oloyede to that effect.

Oloyede confirmed the development, stating that he has informed Ezekwesili that it is all a high-level scam.

“We improved on our facilities this year, so Ejikeme and her collaborators are still living in the past. I spoke with Mrs Ezekwesili on the matter and I told her that it is a high-level scam and I told her that it was a careless forgery.

“This is because we are no longer using some of the things they used in changing those results since 2021. We used that pattern in 2021 and you saw what happened and many of such individuals were caught as well and they were treated accordingly,” he explained.