Informal Workers Urge FG To Subsidise Health Insurance

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The Federation of Informal Workers Organisations of Nigeria (FIWON) has urged the Federal Government to provide matching pension contributions and subsidised health insurance for informal workers.

The FIWON General Secretary, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, made the call during a rally in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing newsmen on the plight of informal workers.

Participants at the rally carried banners with inscriptions such as: “Contributory pension with government support” and “Effective social protection is a right,” demanding a 50:50 pension contribution arrangement.

Komolafe, in a letter submitted to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, called for the extension of social protection to millions of workers in Nigeria’s informal economy. He said that informal workers constituted more than 93 per cent of Nigeria’s workforce and contributed about 65 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to him, in spite of their contributions, the workers lack access to pensions, healthcare and workplace protection. He added that young informal workers were the most affected, as they faced poverty, economic shocks and limited access to social protection.

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“This exclusion worsens maternal mortality, old-age poverty, and healthcare access, undermining national development and social stability,” he said.

He called for urgent legislation to ensure inclusive social protection that would guarantee dignity, security and improved livelihoods for all workers. Komolafe also advocated government-backed pension schemes, subsidised health insurance, social pensions and improved workplace safety protections. He further called for reforms in the ongoing review of the National Social Protection Policy.

“Matching government contributions will protect informal workers’ pensions from inflation and encourage savings, ensuring dignity and security in old age,” he said.

Also speaking, FIWON FCT Chairperson, Blessing Yusuf, said that social protection was a right and not a privilege. Yusuf noted that over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s workforce comprised domestic workers, market vendors, drivers and cooks, who required access to health insurance, affordable housing and pensions.

She stressed the need for government to match workers’ contributions to ensure dignity, security and protection, in line with international labour standards and the Nigerian Constitution.