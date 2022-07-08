Injury Forces Former Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere Into Retirement

Arsenal’s former midfielder, Jack Wilshere, has retired from professional football.

The former England midfielder made the announcement slightly over 24 hours after his less than five months contract with Danish club AGF ended.

The 30-year-old has battled with injuries as a major setback during his career at Arsenal and AGF.

Wilshere has 34 England caps and made 14 appearances for AGF, but he admitted he was “considering all of my options.”

“Today I am announcing my retirement from playing professional football,” he announced on his Twitter handle hours later.

He added, “It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career.

“In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst I still have so much to give.

“Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambition within the game and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at this time.

“I feel very fortunate to have had the career I’ve had but none of it would have been possible if it wasn’t for the love and support of so many people.”

Wilshere was Arsenals’ youngest league debutant at aged 16 and 256 days in 2008.

He won the FA Cup twice with Arsenal in 2014 and 2015, before joining Bournemouth and West Ham.