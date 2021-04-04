Innocent Chukwuma Was Helping To Monitor Spending Of $311m Abacha Loot – Buhari

56 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of civil society leader, Innocent Chukwuma, whose sudden demise was received with shock by many Nigerians.

Chukwuma, who was founder of the Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria a.k.a CLEEN Foundation, reportedly died of leukemia at the age of 55 on Saturday.

Buhari, in a statement by his senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, described the deceased as a credible voice of transparency that would be sorely missed by many.

“His demise will be badly felt because of his great contributions to our efforts to ensure transparency and good governance under our democratic system,” Shehu quoted Buhari to have said.

The president recalled that Chukwuma was working actively with his administration to monitor the spending of the last tranche of $311m loot recovered from former military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha.

He further condoled with Chukwuma’s family and civil society organisations in the country.

Meanwhile, in a statement published on its website on Sunday, CLEEN Foundation described the death of its pioneer executive director as extremely saddening.

“Innocent Chukwuma was a patriot who throughout his adult life struggled for a Nigerian nation where peace, justice, development and security are attained and sustained. He was one of the students within the NANS platform that opposed the arbitrary powers of the military rule in the 1980s. He continued the struggle as a staff of the Civil Liberties Organisation where he led research and advocacy on police reform. In 1998, Innocent Chukwuma established the Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as CLEEN Foundation, which is now a leading NGO in the Policing and Public Safety Sector. While we are extremely saddened at his premature transition to eternity, we are consoled by the legacy he left behind.

“Our prayers, thoughts and condolences go to his wife, Josephine, daughters and the extended family. The Trustees, Board of Directors and Staff of CLEEN Foundation will miss his imagination, compassion and humour. His legacy lives on!” read the statement signed by Professor Etannibi Alemika.

The organisation added that, Programmes on the celebration of his struggle and life will be made public as they unfold.”