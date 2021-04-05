Innocent Chukwuma’s Death A Big Blow, Nigeria Police Will Miss Him – NHRC

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says that the Nigeria Police Force would miss the late founder of the Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria, (CLEEN Foundation), Mr. Innocent Chukwuma.

NHRC’s Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages Department, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, said the Commission recalled that Chukwuma played a key role in the review of the Police Service Act.

She said his ingenuity also shined in matters bordering on the enforcement of human rights.

“The Executive Secretary, Management and Staff of the National Human Rights Commission have received with great shock and sadness the news of the sudden transition of the founder of CLEEN Foundation, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma to the great beyond.

“While he lived, he was passionate about police reform. A patriotic and selfless Nigerian who dedicated his life to the promotion of public safety and security, all in defence of human rights. He was truly a friend of the NHRC.

“His death is indeed a big blow, coming at a time the nation needs him to use his skills to contribute to the amendment of the Police Service Act which he championed,” the NHRC observed in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Chukwuma, who founded the CLEEN Foundation, reportedly died of leukemia at the age of 55 on Saturday.

Furthermore, Mohammed said that death took the CLEEN foundation founder at a season when he was heading a branch of a reputable NGO which has made immense impact in Africa.

“His knowledge and contributions in advancing the course of human right in Nigeria will be greatly missed.

“Innocent Chukwuma will be remembered for his tenacity in the fight for right of the less privileged, he was indeed the voice of the voiceless.

“The death of Mr. Chukwuma who was until recently West African Head of Ford Foundation, has undoubtedly created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill,” the statement partly read.