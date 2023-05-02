Innoson Turns Up Heat On Rivals With New Vehicle Financing Masterplan

Nigeria’s indigenous car maker, Innoson Motor Vehicle has introduced a vehicle financing scheme, a move to urge low income earning Nigerians to buy its cars.

The automaker also sees it as a strategy to make its brand a household name in Africa’s biggest car importer.

The manufacturer said it has partnered Access Bank Plc to run the scheme.

The scheme comes weeks after the car maker launched its LPG/CNG and vehicles and trucks in its Nnewi factory in Anambra State.

Checks by THE WHISTLER shows the scheme has a tenure of three years but a down payment is required, according to IVM.

IVM said on its website, “You can own a brand new car today and pay later. With the partnership between Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing and Access Bank, through the Auto Finance Plan, you can now own a brand new car from Innoson and pay with ease.

“The repayment period is spread out over 36 months (3 years) allowing you the ease to pay the corresponding monthly amount for the particular vehicle you choose.”

The Nigerian automaker had earlier solicitated for Nigerians to choose its brand over foreign cars.

According to Innoson, buying their products would help sustain its 1800 employees as well make Nigeria’s auto industry self-sufficient in the long run.