Insecurity: Acquire Guns To Defend Yourselves Against Bandits, Zamfara Govt Tells Residents

The Zamfara Government has urged its residents to acquire arms and defend themselves as insecurity heightens in the state.

The government on Sunday said the decision followed the rise in terrorism activities across the state, and adequate measures as such were required.

The statement signed by the State’s Information Commissioner, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, highlighted six measures to deal with the escalating menace.

Consequently, the government directed residents to “prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against the bandits”.

It noted that the state Commissioner of Police has been directed to issue licenses to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves.

“Government is ready to facilitate people, especially our farmers to secure basic weapons for defending themselves.

“Government has already concluded arrangement to distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 Emirates in the state for those willing to obtain guns to defend themselves,” the government said.

The application for a gun license, the statement revealed must go through the Commissioner of Police even as other basic weapons that will be used for self-defence.

THE WHISTLER contacted the State’s Police Command for further details on specific requirements and restrictions for obtaining a gun license, but calls and texts placed to the phoneline of its spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu were not acknowledged as of press time.

The government, however, noted that a secretariat or centre will be established for the collection of intelligence on the activities of informants, but urged residents against issuing false intelligence.

“Information on such informants must carry correct data on the suspects, including their pictures, correct names, address, occupation and witness to testify the Genuity of the information given, as the government is taking punitive measures against anyone found as an informant.

“Any person who gives wrong information against anybody will be served the same punishment as an informant and will be treated as such,” the statement said.

The state government, therefore, asked that the State House of Assembly to pass into law the informants bill to expedite the punishment of informants.

“Government has ordered for the recruitment of 200 additional Community Protection Guards in each of the 19 emirates of the state, making it 500 per emirate, to increase their manpower and strengthen its force and capacity to deal with the bandits,” the statement said.