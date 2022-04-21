Insecurity: After Buhari’s Meeting With Security Chiefs, NSA Says Sabotage Within Military Not Ruled Out

The National Security Adviser, Mr Babagana Monguno, has failed to rule out sabotage within Nigeria’s Military architecture for the increasing spate of terrorists’ attacks.

Monguno spoke to journalists on Thursday after President Muhamnadu Buhari held a closed-door meeting with security chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He revealed that the President is was sad that his earlier directives to security agencies to end insecurity have not yielded the desired result.

The NSA said Buhari cannot be happy when people are being killed on a daily basis.

An ugly train attacks occured on a Kaduna-bound train few weeks ago.

The attacks led to dozens of passengers being kidnapped while over ten were killed.

Some passengers are still being held hostage, a development the NSA said is a worry for the president.

He said the blame for the continuing insecurity is a shared one, not one that the President alone should shoulder.

He said the president praised the

the military for securing the nation’s maritime domain even as he pointed out that the surrendering of Boko Haram elements especially in the Northeast has not stemmed insurgency in the country.

He stressed the imperative of intelligence from ordinary citizens, noting that there must be reports from citizens about cases of insecurity and the involvement of wider society to stamp out insecurity in the country.

He assured that effort is being made to deplore technology to tackle insecurity even though he submitted that the required technology is expensive and takes time to acquire.

When quizzed on possible compromise within the military, he said it could not be ruled out, adding that there is “the possibility of having rogue elements.”

The meeting, which held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some cabinet ministers, service chiefs and heads of security establishments.

Others at the meeting included, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Babagana Monguno.

Also in attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai.