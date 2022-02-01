Insecurity, Agitation For Secession Will Disappear If Govt Creates Wealth For Nigerians– Okorocha

A Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has said that the challenges of insecurity and agitations for secession will be a thing of the past if the government implement economic policies that will create wealth for the people.

Okorocha said on Tuesday that to solve the country’s economic problems, President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor must have a track record of actively succeeding in the area of business.

Analysts in the country and international bodies such as the World Bank Group have often linked some aspects of the country’s economic failures to insecurity and government policies.

Official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics had associated the rise in inflation on the food component- a factor pushed by the eviction of farmers from their farms by insurgents.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had also blamed insecurity for the persistent rise in food prices that have been recorded under the Buhari Administration.

“It takes a person with business acumen [to rule Nigeria] which I have is quantum to address the economic challenges of this country to be able to create wealth,” Okorocha said on Arise TV.

“Because the problem of Nigeria is wealth. If Nigeria has enough wealth and creates jobs for people, you won’t have all these insurgents and you won’t have all these outcries for separation,” he added.

Nigeria’s poverty level was estimated by the NBS to be at 40 per cent or an equivalent of 83 million people, while unemployment is 33.3 per cent.

It is projected that by the end of 2022, the figures on poverty will increase to 90 million, or 45 per cent of the population.

But Okorocha said, “Why poverty exists, sentiments of tribalism and separation is the order of the day. I am not just coming to run for presidency for running sake I definitely am not.

“When you talk about borrowing, would you say Nigeria is a poor nation? Nigeria is not a poor nation. I want to say it.

“The problem is the management of the resources of our land. We have a situation now that Nigeria has so much more problems than the money available can serve.

“You need to create wealth, that is why I said you need a businessman. Don’t you allow this time around to be deceived by anybody who has never had any business background on how to make N1 become N2.

“You have to make wealth for this nation. Sometimes when people come to aspire, it is not the issue of technicality, it is not the issue of grammar. It is the ability to make wealth.”