INSECURITY: Always Delete Your Bank Transaction Receipts, Police Warn In New Security Tips

The Delta State Police Command on Friday shared security tips via its Twitter page with members of the public ahead of the weekend.

The measures highlighted by the command followed the growing trend of insecurity across the country and the need for the citizenry to be self-responsible.

The command in a series of tweets, shared by its spokesperson, Bright Edafe, listed 15 security tips ahead of the weekend, and they include: