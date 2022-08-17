INSECURITY: Arewa Youths Storm NASS, Demand NSA Monguno’s Resignation

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has staged a protest at the National Assembly in Abuja Wednesday to demand the resignation of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mungono, over worsening insecurity in the country.

The northern group had on Sunday announced in a statement that they will be protesting on 17 August, asserting that for the past seven years that Mungono was appointed to the sensitive position of NSA, the security situation in the country has been abysmal, as terrorists and other criminal elements unleashed havoc on Nigerians.

Following their demand, the group converged at National Assembly in the early hours of today, with placards having inscriptions like, “Everything Depends on Security”, “Rescue all kidnapped Nigerians”, “Monguno resign or be sacked”, and “We are tired of every second killing”, among others.

The group has threatened to return to the street of Abuja if after two days President Muhammadu Buhari fails to grant their request, adding that the

protest will continue, not only in Abuja but in all the 19 Northern states

Before this protest, the group gave President Muhammadu Buhari two weeks to sack Monguno.

Arewa’s demand followed the series of terrorist attacks witnessed across the federation in the past months.

In a speech delivered by Aliyu Muhammad, Publicity Secretary, Arewa Youth Assembly, highlighted the following demands