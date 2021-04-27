INSECURITY: Buhari Asks U.S. To Move AFRICOM HQ From Germany To Africa

52 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, urged the United States Government to move the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) to Africa to aid the fight against insecurity in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Buhari also told the U.S. Government that the security challenges in the country were of great concern to his administration.

He made this known to the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, during a virtual meeting.

He assured the U.S. that Nigeria’s security forces were determined to fight insecurity, but added that support of the U.S. was needed.

“The security challenges in Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impacted more negatively, by existing complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region.

“Compounded as the situation remains, Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing them and addressing their root causes. The support of important and strategic partners like United States cannot be overstated as the consequences of insecurity will affect all nations hence the imperative for concerted cooperation and collaboration of all nations to overcome these challenges.

“In this connection, and considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and the Sahel, weighing heavily on Africa, it underscores the need for the United States to consider relocating AFRICOM Headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany to Africa and near the Theatre of Operation,’’ he said.

Recall that the meeting was at the instance of the U.S. Government who sought to strengthen bi-lateral agreements with Nigeria, especially in the area of security and health.