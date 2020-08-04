Insecurity: Buhari To Restructure Nation’s Security Architecture, Says NSA

40 SHARES Share Tweet

…President Asks Security Chiefs To Sit Up



A major restructuring of the country’s security architecture by President Muhammadu Buhari is in the offing, according to the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno ( retd.).

This is as a result of the worsening insecurity in the country, particularly the resurgence in attacks by Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping.

The President also gave more marching orders to heads of security agencies to devise workable solutions to the security situation urgently.

Monguno spoke on the President’s plans after Tuesday’s National Security Council meeting presided over by Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

He told State House Correspondents that Buhari did not mince words at the meeting by telling all heads of security agencies that he was not impressed. He asked them to review their strategies immediately.

Monguno added that the meeting found out that the challenges were mainly operational, which the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, had been directed to work on urgently.

The NSA stated that Magashi was already “working on something” that would bring positive results.

He said the meeting also found that hard drugs contributed to the wave of killings in the country.

Monguno noted the manner of some attacks on defenceless victims only proved that the bandits and kidnappers were not acting with their normal senses.

He disclosed that Buhari informed the security heads that Nigerians were losing confidence in them, adding that he owed the people the duty to restore the confidence by ensuring that new strategies were introduced.

The service chiefs in particular have been in office since 2015.

Buhari has come under pressure from across the country lately, with many people urging him to drop the service chiefs.

But, the President has been hesitant and continues to give them time to improve on their performances, ignoring the calls.

The National Assembly too, has lately joined in mouting pressure on Buhari to replace the security chiefs.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Service chiefs who attended the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and the Chief of the Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Other security heads were the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.); Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, were also in attendance.

The Council is the highest executive organ overseeing security matters in the country, with the President presiding. It holds routines meetings.

Security heads, in line with tradition, took turns to brief the council on the security situation in the country as it relates to the agencies they head, the challenges and the efforts being made to address them.