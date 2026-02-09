Insecurity Causing Me Sleepless Nights, Limiting Economic Growth, Tinubu Laments

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Hails Cardoso For Restoring Confidence In Nigeria’s Economy

President Bola Tinubu on Monday lamented that Nigeria’s lingering security challenges have continued to deny him sleep and constrain economic growth, but assured Nigerians that terrorism and banditry would be decisively defeated.

Speaking while declaring open the Second National Economic Council (NEC) Conference at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the President described insecurity as “unacceptable” and alien to Nigeria’s values, stressing that restoring peace remains a top priority of his administration.

“That, I promise you, is what has kept all of us sleepless at night, but I assure you we will win with determination and resilience. We will overcome this unacceptable terrorism and banditry. It’s not part of our culture. It’s foreign to us,” Tinubu declared.

He said insecurity not only threatens lives and property but also undermines investment, productivity and inclusive growth, calling for collective action by all tiers of government to urgently address the challenge.

“I promise you here that I will play my part. Seven zones of mechanisation are coming, and I promise Nigerians that this will be delivered. I am here again to further find ways to strengthen our security forces and defeat terrorism,” the President said.

Tinubu commended the governors of Borno, Katsina and Kaduna states, among others, for what he described as their sacrifices in defending the nation’s freedom and stability, noting that subnational governments play a critical role in addressing insecurity at the grassroots.

The two-day NEC Conference, themed “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030,” brought together state governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, development partners and private sector leaders.

The President described the conference as a demonstration of collective commitment to national development, praising the National Economic Council—chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima—for sustaining a crucial platform for policy coordination and economic governance.

“I am pleased to address the second edition of the National Economic Council Conference at a critical moment in Nigeria’s development journey. NEC remains a cornerstone of fiscal federalism and economic governance in our country,” he said.

Highlighting the performance of his administration’s economic reforms, Tinubu said recent policy decisions had helped stabilise the economy and restore investor confidence, both locally and internationally.

“I must say again at this juncture that the monetary policy we have embarked upon since the reforms has yielded positive results and gained recognition around the world,” he noted.

He specifically commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under Governor Yemi Cardoso, for restoring credibility and confidence in Nigeria’s monetary policy framework.

According to the President, reforms have also improved revenue flows to states and local governments, resulting in higher and more predictable federal allocations that have strengthened their capacity to pay salaries, invest in infrastructure and deliver social services.

He said his administration has prioritised infrastructure development across key sectors, including transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing and irrigation, while expanding social investment and human capital programmes targeted at vulnerable households, youths, women and small businesses.

Tinubu also highlighted the Renewed Hope Ward Development Project as evidence of the government’s bottom-up approach to development and grassroots inclusion.

“These successes reflect strong collaboration among the federal and state governments, development partners and the private sector,” he said.

Looking ahead, the President explained that the Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030 represents the next phase of Nigeria’s development journey, anchored on inclusive, resilient and environmentally sustainable growth.

He said the plan prioritises economic diversification and productivity, human capital development, subnational competitiveness based on comparative advantage, private sector-led growth and climate resilience.

“The success of this plan will depend largely on effective implementation at the state and local government levels, making NEC central to aligning national priorities with subnational realities,” Tinubu said.

He urged participants to move beyond policy declarations to practical implementation, stressing the need for data-driven decision-making, peer learning among states and innovative financing models.

While acknowledging the scale of the challenges ahead, Tinubu said the opportunity before Nigeria remains historic, expressing confidence that resolutions from the conference would help drive agricultural diversification, including dairy farming, livestock investment and ranching.

“The task is challenging, but the opportunity is historic. Together, we can turn today’s stability into lasting prosperity for our people,” he added.