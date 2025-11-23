Insecurity: C’River Govt Revokes Miyetti Allah Cattle Permit, Bans Movement

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Cross River State Government has cancelled the earlier-issued cattle movement permit for the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to move their cattle across the state.

The permit allowed the association to move their cattle from Ebonyi State through Cross River to Cameroon.

The revocation was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Livestock, Aquaculture and Fisheries Development, Hon. Emmanuel Anom, and made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

According to Anom, the cancellation overrides the previously issued permit.

“The Commissioner, on behalf of the Cross River State Government, hereby announces the cancellation of the movement permit earlier issued to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders for the movement of their cattle from Ebonyi State, across Cross River State, to Cameroon,” the commissioner said.

He said, “This cancellation supersedes the previously issued permit. All security agencies are hereby directed to be vigilant and prevent any such movement through Cross River State.”