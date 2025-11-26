Insecurity: Ex-Minister Accuses Governors Of Enabling Terrorism, Seeks Punishment

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has accused some state government officials of actively enabling terrorist operations, insisting that governors who fraternise with armed groups must face penalties.

He made these comments during an interview with ARISE News on Wednesday, saying that Nigeria’s insecurity had worsened partly because certain governors entertain terrorists and pretend to be unaware of their activities.

“You see terrorists openly with their guns coming into the city to have weddings, they are entertained by government officials. You can’t tell me that a governor who is the chief security officer of a state does not know that terrorists are operating in his state” he said.

He argued that constitutional immunity should be suspended for governors during a state of emergency to hold them accountable.

“If terrorists can openly carry weapons into your territory, and they are entertained by officials, then the government must know something about it. Under the state of emergency, you could restrict the government of its immunity,” he stated.

He listed a series of drastic security proposals like large-scale military recruitment, recall of recently retired officers, emergency rule, military tribunals, and mass deportation of foreign fighters, describing them as necessary to counter expanding terror cells across the country.

Advertisement

According to him, the current troops were overstretched and that the country needed large-scale military recruitment, adding that officers who retired in the last six months should be recalled to strengthen the forces.

He explained that a state of emergency would give the government the flexibility to act decisively, noting that such a measure would allow authorities to take actions they could not take under normal legislative constraints.

The former minister also argued that emergency powers would also make it possible to deport foreign fighters as they were not Nigerians, warning that terrorists were already spreading across the northwest and Middle Belt.

“These terrorists are running amok… when do you then want to come to a conclusion that they have overrun the whole country?” he asked.

He cited global precedents while responding to concerns that his proposals appear anti-democratic.

Advertisement

“These propositions may look anti-democratic but look at what the United States is doing. Go to Guantanamo Bay where they have military tribunals to deal with terrorists,” he said.

He said he was also motivated by fears that persistent insecurity could invite foreign military intervention, particularly from the United States.

“When the most powerful man in the world threatens you with his own troops the devil is at the door knocking,” he warned, saying Nigeria must show seriousness to prevent US President, Donald Trump from deploying American forces.

He noted that recent security engagements by President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser in Washington signalled progress but insisted the government must keep the pressure up.

“There is more engagement needed with traditional rulers, priests and imams. Nigerians are being killed,” he stressed.

Akinyemi further dismissed negotiations with terrorists as a failed strategy saying one doesn’t deal with terrorists by appealing to them, negotiating with them or bribing them as they will use the money paid to buy more weapons.

Advertisement

He insisted that only bold, unconventional measures could halt Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

“If you are using the same measure and you are not getting results, then you ought to re-embrace the right way to deal with it,” he said.