Advertisement

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has disagreed with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over a statement credited to him that replacing Service Chiefs will not solve Nigeria’s security challenges.

Adeboye was quoted to have made the statement during a thanksgiving service that held at RCCG’s “Throne of Grace” headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos state.

“I believe the service chiefs are working and aside from those that have attained their retirement age, they have been studying the situation of the country in terms of security and would have some plans they are working on. If they are just changed, the new service chiefs would have to start all over again,” the RCCG GO was quoted as saying by the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola, yesterday.

Advertisement

Adeboye had added, “I believe in good succession plan whereby those to replace the current service chiefs would learn from the incumbents and only need to continue from where they stop.”

But reacting to the pastor’s submission on Monday, Fani-Kayode, who has been a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, says he humbly disagrees with the man of God.

The former minister posted on his verified Facebook page: “More innocent souls have been killed by terrorist organisations in the last 4 years than at any other time in our history yet a great man of God who we love and respect like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of RCCG will say that the Service Chiefs should not be changed? I humbly disagree!”