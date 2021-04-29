Insecurity: FG Uncovers Plans To Attack Airports

30 SHARES Share Tweet

…As CBN Advises Staff To Maintain Low Profile, Limit Social Engagements

The Office of the National Security Adviser has warned of a looming threat of attacks on the nation’s airport.

The warning is contained in a letter issued by the Ministry of Interior to the Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The letter with reference number MO/JSD/17012/S.779/Vol. IV and dated April 15, 2021 was signed on behalf of the Interior Minister by P.O Egbodo who is the Director (Joint Services) in the ministry.

The letter called on the Commandant-General to liaise and partner with all airports managers nationwide to upgrade the current security measures around the nation’s airports.

The letter reads, “I am directed to forward herewith letter from the Office of the Natiional Security Adviser with Ref. No. NSA/366/S dated 6” April, 2021 on above subject and to request you to liaise/partner with all Airports Manager nationwide and other stakeholders to upgrade the existing security measures around the Nation’s Airports in the interim, to prevent such threats.

“Please accept the assurances of the warm regards of the Minister.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has issued Security Advisory to its members of staff following the elevated security tension in some parts of the country.

The apex bank said this in a notice issued to all staff, dated April 28, 2020 and seen on Thursday by THE WHISTLER.

The Advisory with reference No SSD/BSO/INT/UCD/01/072 was addressed to all members of staff of the apex bank.

The CBN urged all of them to take note of the elevated security alert condition around the country and advised on the need to take special care in their daily activities.

It based on security intelligence reports, the bank has been informed of plan by undesirable elements to infiltrate various parts of the country particularly, State Capitals and the Federal Capital Territory.

The notice said the infiltration is being done with the intention to perpetrate crimes of abduction and kidnapping for ransom or as recruits for terrorism.

the apex bank said it is strongly suspected that these activities are likely to be carried out in the evenings and at night.

In the light of the foregoing, it urged all Staff to exhibit extra caution while at home, en-route work or other locations being more observant of activities suggestive of abnormal happenings as to avoid falling victim,

The CBN also urged members of staff to limit all social engagements to those that are absolutely necessary.

The management of the CBN urged it’s workers to retire home immediately after office hours and taking special care to ensure that homes are sufficiently secured by way of re-inforced doors and locks.

It added, “Avoid public drinking places and restaurants after hours.

Maintain very low profile and remain as inconspicuous as possible.

“Branches to close on official schedule times to enable Staff leave for their homes. Avoid all travels (air or road) except absolutely necessary and contact Heads of Security at the location of travel for additional advisory.

“Keep contact numbers of relevant Security agencies within reach for you and other family members.”

The insecurity challenges in Nigeria has reached an alarming proportion leading to loss of lives on a daily basis, comatose businesses, nose-diving investments and soaring unemployment.

The Director-General of the LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, had on Wednesday expressed concern about the implications of the worsening insecurity on the economy, including the huge reputational cost for the country.

He said, “Nigeria’s country risk has been aggravated. There is a high risk of capital flight, which would complicate matters for an already floundering economy

“Unless we quickly stem the degenerating insecurity, it would be difficult for Nigeria to benefit from the AFCFTA. If we cannot make Nigeria a good investment destination, then the benefits of AfCFTA to us can only be very limited.

“The risk is that we may become a market destination for finished goods rather than an investment destination for production.”

ENDS