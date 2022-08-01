INSECURITY: FRSC Begins Nationwide Clampdown On Unregistered Motorcycles

63 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, will begin to clamp on unregistered motorcycles across the country.

The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, handed down the directive to the 37 Sector Commanders in Abuja on Monday.

A statement issued by FRSC’s Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the agency witnessed an increasing number of unregistered motorcycles plying roads across the country.

According to kazeem, the move would help to ensure that all two-wheel vehicles are duly captured in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database.

He said the 37 Sector Commanders will immediately commence full enforcement of the directive.

“The order was necessitated by the state of insecurity and the need to curb it by bringing to a halt the continuous operations of these categories of vehicles without registration on our roads,” the statement said.

While laying particular emphasis on the security implications of not capturing all motorcycles in the national database, the Acting Corps Marshal charged the Sector Commanders to immediately liaise with the Boards of Internal Revenue in their respective states, set up a Taskforce in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies where necessary, including Vehicle Inspection Office and other stakeholders for effective enforcement.

FRSC boss also directed that “the unregistered motorcycles are to be impounded while the owners are mandated to commence and complete full registration of the motorcycles before they are released.”

He added that “the operation is aimed at getting unregistered motorcycles registered and documented in the national database. Therefore, operatives may not issue a notice of offence ticket to the operators. However, all motorbikes impounded must be fully documented.”