Insecurity: Gombe State Imposes 24-Hours Curfew

Gombe State Government has imposed a 24- hours curfew following the insecurity threat ravaging the state.

The information was disclosed in a statement on Friday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi.

The statement reveals that the curfew took effect at 6pm on Friday and should last until Saturday.

The statement reads, “Following the current eruption of violence in the Billiri town which has degenerated into a security threat to both lives and property.

“Gombe State Government has imposed a 24- hours curfew within Billiri Local Government Area with effect from 6:00 pm today, 19th of February, 2021.

“The government affirmed the need for peaceful coexistence among the citizenry and commitment to the protection of lives and properties.

“Consequently, the government have suspended all forms of gatherings in Billiri LGA.

“All security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive. All citizens are expected to comply with the directive except those personnel providing essential services”.

Youths of Billiri town had reportedly blocked the Gombe-Yola Highway to protest “delay tactic” in the appointment of the Mai Tangale.

The Mai Chiefdom is a paramount ruler of Tangale Chieftdom in the state.

