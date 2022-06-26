Insecurity: Gov Ortom Seeks Divine Intervention In Benue

Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, weekend, charged Christians, particularly clergymen, not to relent in praying to God about the worsening security and other challenges confronting the state.

Governor Ortom gave the charge while addressing the congregation at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, Nyorgyungu, Makurdi, during the wedding of his brother, Bernard Ortom, and his wife, Helen Tyokyegh.

The governor said no challenge was too big for God to solve, adding that as someone with the mandate of God and the people to govern the state, he had been doing his best to ensure security of lives and property.

He said the continued attacks on Benue communities and killings of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen were not because of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law but the hidden agenda of the aggressors and the failure of the government at the centre to curtail them.

Governor Ortom said other states in the country who have no laws prohibiting open grazing were going through similar attacks and killings.

He said it was a clear testament of the aggressors’ annihilation, subjugation and conquest agenda.

He advised the people to arm themselves with permanent voters’ cards, and actively participate in the next year’s election by voting for credible people with proven capacity to turn things around in the country.

Governor Ortom, at the event, directed the state chairman of the universal basic education board to construct a classroom block for the primary school owned by the church and assured of looking into its other challenges.