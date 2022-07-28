Insecurity: Govt Working On New Strategies – NSA Monguno

71 SHARES Share Tweet

In what amounted to an indictment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has said Nigerians are resorting to self-help to protect themselves because of government’s failure to provide security across the country.

He however said government was working on new strategies to curb insecurity.

Monguno, a retired Major General, was speaking to State House correspondents after the national security council meeting, which was chaired by Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting came after moves by opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly to remove the president for incompetence regarding increasing spate of terrorist attacks and abductions across the country.

The lawmakers were jolted by the killing of six soldiers, who were members of the Brigade of Guards in Abuja, two weeks after Boko Haram terrorists had attacked Kuje Prison releasing 150 members of the deadly terrorists alongside hundreds of other prisoners.

The president responded by calling for the security meeting on Thursday, after which Monguno also revealed the government would implement new strategies to address the fast spreading insecurity and terrorist attacks in the country.

While stating that the President is well aware of the dire security challenges in the country, he pointed out that the solution will not come from a single strategy.

“We are in a difficult situation. The council understands. The President understands. But there is no straight, cut and drive method around this unless we collectively fight it.

“People are getting tired and are beginning to gravitate into other means of self-help. But the truth is that help is rooted in everyone working together to end this,” he said.

He added that, “The various entities concerned have started working on these new strategies. They have also given their word to the President,”

On the Kuje Correctional Center attack, he said investigation into the attack would soon be concluded and those found wanting would be punished.