Insecurity: Group Intensifies Call For Sacking Of Security Chiefs

A Northern Nigerian Group, Arewa Youth Assembly has demanded the immediate sacking of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Security Chiefs and heads of Intelligence Agencies and department over the frail security architecture of the country.

The group’s demand came at a time when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is ravaged by threats of terror attacks and business enterprises, cutting down on their operational hours following a security alert disclosed by the United States (US) Embassy.

The apex umbrella body of Northern youths berated the intelligence and security unit for failing in their responsibilities of securing and informing the populace, of the nation’s security situation before the US made it public.

“It is unimaginable, that despite the astronomic increase in our security budget and procurement of equipments to aide intelligence gathering, it took the intervention of the United States of America to expose the plans of the terrorists to attack our nation’s capital,” the group noted.

They noted that such incompetence is enough evidence to lay off the NSA and security chiefs as it has vindicated previous call for their removal, the group revealed in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mohammed Danlami.

Danlami added, “Since there is total collapse in intelligence gathering of our country, which has forced us to become parasitic in on America, we will like to use this medium to reiterate our call for the sack of NSA, all heads of Intelligence Agency and Departments and also the Service Chiefs.

“Since our persistent call couple with protests for the sack of the NSA fell on deaf ears, it is important for us to let President Muhammadu Buhari realize that terrorists can plan his kidnap for ransom and succeed, if he continues with the present heads of intelligence network.”

The statement further read, “Those who pegged 60 years as retirement age for civil servants, military and paramilitary personals did so in the best interest of the country and the system they are expected to serve.

“The series of memos from Directors of NIA which triggered the arrest of some staff of People’s Gazette, an online news media, ought to have served as sufficient signal to Mr President to know that all is not well with the NIA.”