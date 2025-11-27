Insecurity: I Will Spare No Efforts To Protect Abia, Otti Assures

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, says his government spares no efforts in ensuring that Abia people and property are secured.

Governor Otti was speaking when he received in audience, the newly posted General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Major General Oluremi Fadairo who came for a familiarisation visit.

While noting that security costs a lot of money, Governor Otti said that he holds the view that anything one does, without prioritising security, would not work.

“We also know that security costs a lot of money, so we spare no efforts in ensuring that our people are secured.

“I’ve always held the view that anything you do without prioritising security will amount to nothing.

“If people cannot sleep with their two eyes closed, no matter how much investment you put in, nobody will patronise it”, Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor assured the General Officer Commanding of the maximum cooperation and support of the State government. He said that he does not believe in luck but hard work in dealing with security.

“So, for us, we believe in working hard. We believe in paying superior attention to security. And we are very happy to have you here.

The Governor, who urged the military commander to visit all the locations and battalions in the State, assured him that the State would give him maximum cooperation and support.

Speaking earlier, the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division of the Nigeria Army and Commander South East Joint Task Force Operation Udoka, Major General Oluremi Fadairo assured that, having worked in the East as a young officer, he would bring his wealth of experience to bear, to stem the tide of insecurity and criminality in Abia State and the South East as a whole.

He solicited the support and cooperation of the people of Abia State, which he noted that they have been doing before, and added that the support would be to all the security agencies in the State.

“Having served in various capacities in this place as a young officer, I want to bring my wealth of experience on board so that we can stem the tide of insecurity and criminality out of Abia State and the whole South East as a whole.

“I served here as a young officer, and I think I know all the nooks and corners in this general area. So, coming here, I think, is a blessing to the operation”, Fadairo stated.

Major General Fadairo thanked the Governor for all he has been doing for the security agencies in the State, saying that he has been rightfully briefed about his support to the security agencies in the State.

In another development, the Abia State Government says it has heightened security across the State ahead of the forthcoming Christmas season.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (Rtd), gave the assurance while briefing newsmen shortly after the monthly Security Council meeting presided over by Governor Otti in the Executive Council Chamber.

The Special Adviser assured Abia residents that the existing security structures in the State have been reinforced, adding that security agencies are on red alert across the State.

Navy Commander Uba added that Abians should expect increased security presence in strategic locations, noting that the State Government is responding to National Security trends.

The normal security is in place. There will be heightened Security for the Yuletide. You know the level of insecurity in the nation as a whole so we are not taking anything for granted.

“We are pledging that the Government Security Agencies will ensure that we have a hitch-free Yuletide season this period”, Navy Commander Uba stated.

The security meeting had in attendance, heads of all security agencies in the State and reviewed ongoing operations and adopted fresh measures to reinforce public safety ahead of the Yuletide.