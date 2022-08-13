Insecurity: LAUTECH Students Demand Street Lights In Private Hostels

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, have asked Governor Seyi Makinde to extend street lights in the town to areas where private hostels for students are to boost security.

The Students’ Union President of LAUTECH, Anuoluwa Adeboye, made the call when he led other students’ union leaders to the Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport in Oyo State, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin.

The SUG president said this in a statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday.

The call by the students to the state government to light up the areas came following rising insecurity in the area around LAUTECH which resulted in the abduction and killing of a final year student of the university, Rachael Opadele and a US based hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi.

The statement read, “We appreciate the state government through the ministry for the completion of the 3km UnderG-Stadium Road and the Light-Up Project by the state.

“But due to the recent insecurity in the areas around th school, we appeal to the state government to improve security in the areas.

“Also, we want mini bus-stop terminal at the university main gate; construction of feeder road linkage from Adenike Gate to Aroje/Abaa/Ogbomoso-Ilorin Express Road, Rehabilitation of Oyo-Ogbomoso Road, extension of Light-Up Project to Adenike community, campus road networks to the newly established faculty buildings and hostels and deployment of inspection and maintenance officer to the community.”

The commissioner commiserated with LAUTECH students on the death of one of the final year student. He promised to act immediately on the requests and assured them that they would begin to see results soon.