INSECURITY: Military, Boko Haram ‘Committing Atrocities’ In North East – Report

A non-governmental organization, Amnesty International, has asked the International Criminal Court to launch full investigation into alleged “atrocities” being committed by the military and Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

“The International Criminal Court (ICC) must immediately open a full investigation into atrocities committed in northeast Nigeria. Victims have already waited a decade for justice,” the group tweeted on Thursday.

The Acting Director of Crisis Response at Amnesty International, Joanne Mariner (in a report seen by our correspondent), accused both the Nigerian Army and Boko Haram terrorists of allegedly violating rights of residents in the area.

Mariner faulted Boko Haram’s warped ideology that has worsened human condition.

Mariner also held the view that some military officers maltreat the people they were meant to protect.

“Boko Haram has repeatedly attacked schools and abducted large numbers of children as soldiers or wives among other atrocities.

“The Nigerian military’s treatment of those who escape such brutality has also been appalling,” Amnesty stated in its 2020 report on Northeast.

The group on Thursday stated that ICC must assure victims of their safety and motivate them to say what they know about the true situation of the area.

“The ICC prosecutor must urgently preserve evidence and protect witnesses,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, had earlier today (Thursday) reassured relevant authorities that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will “defeat Boko Haram and other threats to security of the country.”

The ICC has jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of humanity.