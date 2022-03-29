INSECURITY: NBA Urges FG ‘To Do More’ After Train Bombing

The Nigerian Bar Association has urged Nigerians not to relent in demanding for adequate security from government after urging government to do more to protect the people.

The NBA President, Olumide Akpata, stated this on Tuesday while reacting to the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail service on Monday.

The number of casualties is not yet officially declared as of Tuesday but the governor of the state, Nasir Elrufai, paid a visit to victims at St. Gerald Hospital and 44 Military Hospital.

Akpata, who heads the umbrella body of lawyers, consoled families affected by the development.

He also pleaded that Nigerians should donate blood to victims.

He wrote on Facebook:

“The Nigerian Bar Association commiserates with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the unfortunate attack on the Abuja bound train in Kaduna on 29th March 2022.

“We also send quick recovery wishes to those who suffered various degrees of injuries in the process, and we call on Nigerians, who can, to heed the call and donate blood to those in need.

” Above all, we must call on the government to do more to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians. That is the raison d’etre of government. “