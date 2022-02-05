Insecurity: Niger State Imposes Curfew On Shiroro, Rafi Communities

The Niger State Government has imposed a 5 pm to 10 am curfew in some parts of Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas.

The development was a result of intelligence gathering of “some suspicious movement” of bandits in the affected areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, said, “We have been monitoring and we are spreading our dragnet in the affected communities”.

Umar said the state government was doing everything possible to avoid attacks in the identified areas while appealing to residents to cooperate with security agencies.

“This administration will not relent until all displaced persons return safely back to their ancestral homestead,” he told The Punch.

The development came a few days after armed men attacked Galadiman Kogo community in Shiroro Local Government, killing 11 Joint taskforce members.