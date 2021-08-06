INSECURITY: Nigerian Military Using Obsolete Equipment, Upgrade Needed — IBB

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
IBB-Ibrahim-Babangida
Ibrahim Babangida, former Head-of-State of Nigeria

Former head of state, Ibrahim Babaginda (IBB), on Friday called for upgrade of some of the equipment being used by the military as they were “fairly obsolete”.

According to IBB, the military is overstretched and would need sophisticated weapons to execute its fight against insecurity.

IBB stated this while featuring in an interview on Arise Television, monitored by THE WHISTLER.

He is confident that the military can address the country’s security challenges, but expressed worry that its personnel were overburdened.

“I think the problem is that they are doing too much, they are overstretched and subsequently because of the space they have to occupy, there is fairly obsolete equipment,” he said.

He also called for more strategic leadership where military personnel would be made to undergo appropriate training and be equipped with knowledge of “what they are fighting for” and what they want to achieve.

