Insecurity: Nigerians Must Choose Competence Over Loyalty – Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has advised Nigerians to always check for competence when deciding who should lead them.

The governor said this on Thursday while delivering a speech on “Security and Economic Growth: Leadership in Challenging Times” at the book launch of Dr. Dakuku Peterside, former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“We have to understand that if there is no peace, there cannot be development. Insurgency has brought about humanitarian and domestic crises and it is creating a great impact on our population.

“When the insurgency started in Borno, many Nigerians thought the problem was only ours but that was the mistake they made. Why can’t we think alike as one people that we are?” Zulum queried.

The governor also said if good governance was lacking, it would most likely be impossible to have a peaceful nation.

He said, “We must strengthen our civil service structure to increase greater productivity and performance.

“We must choose between competency and loyalty, and we must choose our leaders based on performance”.

The 300-page book titled ‘Strategic Turnaround, the Story of a Government Agency’ chronicles the transformation of NIMASA under the watch of Peterside from 2016 to 2020.

The event chaired by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), also had Governors Kayode Fayemi o Ekiti State and Nasir El-Rufai alongside the Executive Director of CODE, Hamzy lawal and Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, as panel discussants.