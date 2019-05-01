Advertisement

Nigerians have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to commence the implementation of community policing strategy across the country in order to address insecurity in the country.

Adamu had during a meeting with northern traditional rulers in Kaduna on Tuesday revealed that the strategy will see the establishment and utilization of special constables, as provided for in Section 50 (1) of the Police Act Cap P19 LFN 2004, to address some of the security challenges facing the country.

“The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has directed me to immediately implement community policing strategy across the country; this is a structure, which will enable traditional rulers to maintain an effective cultural and social control over their subjects,” said Adamu.

“The Special Constables will be drawn from members of the community to serve as voluntary community police officers under the coordination of the Nigeria Police Force.

“This new drive is in line with the expressed desire and directives of the President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,” he said.

Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, had confirmed the development in tweet, saying the President approved the community police system to “combat growing security threats across Nigeria.”

“A citizen-centered and community policing approach, will lead to more sustainable successes in the management of internal safety and security threats,” Bashir said in a tweet.





Some Nigerians took to twitter to react differently to the President’s directive.

@IniobongUdonne: “Thank you Mr president @MBuhari for the strides so far. I am confident with my engagement the country will be better than how you met it.”

@Owoexplode: “This is still a subset of the solution, creation of state based police or regional based police whichever the case maybe….we need internal policing not abuja based policing…Nigeria security situation is getting out of hands.”

@keish2o: “If the current crop of officers are released for community policing without training and sifting bad eggs then we are in for worse. We pray small sense enables these things to be looked into.”

@keish2o: “Approval and implementation are two different things. Workforce issues, professionalism issues are a big bane on the force. Corruption and outright savagery a bigger problem for the force. Drinking on duty, intentional discharge and dereliction of duty. These 1st before…”

@lozzyfather: “What actually is community policing? IGP Sunday Ehindero introduced it with so much fanfare, where are we today? We keep running around d circle like d most unserious group of people. Why not outright state police where governors can be held responsible?”

@ajimati_opeyemi: “@MBuhari I’m not a pro- buhari but if he does this, most people will align with his government. The killings and kidnappings in too much. Please let him sign this bill ASAP (as soom as possible).”

@JA_Olaoye: “It will not work, because the citizens don’t trust the police. I will suggest that total reform should be put in place first before anything is added to it. As it stands @PoliceNG is not working. It is the bedrock of disruption and corruption in this country.”