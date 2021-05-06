Insecurity: NIN Will Assist Us Identify Crooks In Nigeria-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said promoting National Identification Number (NIN) registration will cover one of the weaknesses in the nation’s security structure.

The President stated that 54 million Nigerians have now enrolled in the scheme, adding that the target of the administration is to ensure total coverage of the country.

“I am pleased with the success we are recording in the enrolment of persons into the National Identification Number database.

“The National Identification Number is the foundational digital ID for the country. It will cover one of the weaknesses in our security structure. We will be able to easily identify all Nigerians, including the crooks in our midst,” he said.

The President, in a series of Tweet said that both Nigerian citizens and legal residents are expected to obtain the NIN.

According to him, it will provide access to government services, and will help utilize scarce resources in a more efficient way.

The Federal Government had extended the National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module verification deadline to June 30, 2021.

The extension follows significant progress made in NIN-SIM verification linkage which has reached 52 million.

The FG through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami had in December 2020 directed network operators to disconnect SIM cards not linked with NIN by December 30.