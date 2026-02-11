Insecurity: Northern Leaders Must Act Beyond Politics – ACF Chair

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN), on Wednesday raised fresh concerns over worsening insecurity in the North, warning that political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections must not overshadow the region’s urgent challenges.

Osuman spoke at the 79th National Executive Committee meeting of the ACF held at the forum’s secretariat in Kaduna, where he called for sincerity, discipline and action-driven leadership among members.

Addressing delegates, he said the region was grappling with terrorism, banditry, insurgency and kidnapping, which had continued to displace communities and disrupt livelihoods.

“Our individual and collective approach must be sincere, genuine and purposeful — with the downtrodden people of our region and our country as our central focus,” he said.

He lamented that some political actors were more concerned about repositioning for the 2027 general elections than addressing out-of-school children, hunger, poverty and insecurity.

“This election season has produced convoluted groups whose focus is not on out-of-school children, hunger, poverty or frequent attacks by kidnappers and terrorists, but rather on strategies for repositioning ahead of the 2027 elections,” Osuman stated.

The ACF chairman noted that many elected and appointed leaders appeared disconnected from the forum’s aspirations and programmes, although he acknowledged that some had remained supportive.

He said recent attacks in parts of Kwara, Southern Kaduna, Katsina and Benue states had led to tragic loss of lives and mass displacement of families.

According to him, overcrowded camps and informal settlements have increased the risks of malnutrition and mortality, while repeated attacks have forced school closures and strained rural economies.

“Insecurity has deepened to such an extent that external military assistance has been required,” he added.

Osuman urged ACF state chapters to move beyond rhetoric and engage constructively with governments at national and subnational levels to promote peace and rehabilitation.

“Our existence as a socio-cultural organisation must not be merely ceremonial or rhetorical; it must be principled, sincere, sacrificial and action-driven,” he said.

The chairman also announced the endorsement of a nine-member Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee, headed by Prof. Nuhu Mohammed Jamo, describing the move as necessary to strengthen internal discipline and constitutional compliance within the forum.

He urged members to familiarise themselves with the ACF Constitution, stressing that its provisions clearly define responsibilities, behavioural standards and institutional boundaries.

“As our region approaches a national election cycle, ACF must cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure peaceful and credible elections. We must educate and enlighten our people on their civic responsibilities,” he said.

Osuman further cautioned against “unnecessary fanfare, sensationalism and window-dressing events” that do not address the urgent restoration, survival and welfare of the people.

He called on members to ensure that deliberations at the meeting were fact-based and solution-oriented, adding, “Let us be forward-looking and purpose-driven in guiding remedy, recovery and progress for our region and our nation.” ENDS