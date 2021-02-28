Insecurity: Northern Youths Accuse Region’s Elites of Hiding The Truth To Protect Buhari

56 SHARES Share Tweet

A non-governmental group- the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCON) has carpeted the region’s elites for the spike in insecurity in the north.

The group accused the elites of failure to tell President Muhammadu Buhari the truth about his failure as a president and also call him to order.

The group said this in reaction to a recent threat by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to embark on strike if the federal government fails to end the new trend of invasion and kidnap of school children by criminal groups nesting in the Sahara.

It argued that the government’s laid-back attitude towards the situation gives the teachers one hundred percent legitimacy in their threat.

In an interview with the media, NYCON National President, Isah Abubakar, accused northern elites of nepotistic politics with lives in the region, adding “that the Northern elites have refused to speak because the President comes from the North.”

He described the attitude as “unfortunate,” noting that the North had continued to bear the brunt of insecurity in the country and wondered why the Northern elites would not speak nor call Buhari to order.

According to him, “in the history of this country we have never had a President that failed like President Muhammadu Buhari. The hypocrisy the Northern elites have actually kept us backward. The silence of the Northern elites is worrisome. They have refused to talk because the man at the helm of affairs is from the North, but the man has failed Nigerians. The NUT plan to go on strike is one of the best decisions to be taken, to protect our children. It is a timely decision that can protect our heritage. The decision is good and they have our backing.”

Abubakar said that it has become a daily occurrence for criminals to go to schools and abduct students without the government taking any serious action to check the excesses of the abductors. He maintained that President Muhammadu buhari should understand that his primary responsibility as the commander in Chief is to protect lives and property of the citizens.