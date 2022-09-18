Insecurity: Obi Can’t Fix Nigeria, Bakassi Boys Thrived When He Was Anambra Governor – Oshiomhole

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has taken a swipe at Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he does not have the required courage to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

Oshiomhole while speaking at the APC young leaders’ summit in Abuja on Sunday said Peter Obi’s time as governor of Anambra state was characterized by security problems the LP candidate couldn’t solve.

The former APC chairman said it was when Governor Willie Obiano assumed office as governor of the state that Bakassi boys’ hideouts were demolished.

Oshiomhole wondered how Obi, who could not fix the security problems in Anambra when he was governor, intends to fix Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

He said, “I think for those of you who are social media warriors there are issues here that you need to speak to. Go to Google, and look at the first six months of Governor Obiano’s administration in Anambra state. What you will find is Governor Obiano using bulldozers to demolish houses of kidnappers and those who were referred to as Bakassi boys or even Bakassi girls. Who was the governor when Bakassi developed in Anambra? And who solved the problem?”

“So if a man could not fix a security challenge in his own state which required courage, how can he convince you that he will fix security challenge all over Nigeria? Don’t take it from me, go to YouTube and find out the first six and nine months of Gov. Obiano and then ask yourself who was his predecessor.

“Ask Google who was Obiano’s predecessor. If it tells you, it is Peter, and so if he has solved the security problems, will Obiano be demolishing, using bulldozers to demolish people’s houses? Houses of kidnappers, Bakassi boys and girls, bandits. So when they say, I will fix Nigeria, did you fix your state? (sic)” Oshiomole added.