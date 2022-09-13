Insecurity: Ondo Restricts Okada Operations, Bans Night Clubbing

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ondo State Government has restricted commercial motorcycle operations to 6am- 6pm as part of measures to boost security arrangements in the state.

The government also placed a ban on night clubbing beyond 12midnight across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, Akogun Adeleye, said this in a statement in Akure on Tuesday.

The government explained that with the latest order, night clubs would close operation by 12 midnight while okada would operate between 6am and 6pm daily.

The statement read, “In furtherance of the current administration’s efforts to rid the state of criminally-minded persons or groups, law enforcement agencies are to resume enforcement on the ban on motorcycle operations outside 6am-6pm, night club activities beyond 12 midnight, use of vehicles with tinted glasses without permit, unregistered vehicles, use of sticker number plates in lieu of car dealership approved stickers.

“Accordingly, all security agencies are hereby enjoined to impound all such motorcycles and vehicles while the owners or riders would be prosecuted.

“The Government of Ondo State encourages all vehicle and motorcycle owners to register their vehicles/motorcycles as defaulters would be made to face the full wrath of the law accordingly.”

The statement stressed that the determination of the Akeredolu-led administration to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people of Ondo State remained top priority.