Insecurity: Operators Shut Down Play Nightclub In Transcorp Hilton For 14 Days

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Transcorp-Hilton-Hotel1 (1)

The management of Play Nightclub, located at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel has announced plans to halt its services from Friday, October 28.

The facility, according to the management will be closed for 14 days following the threat of an imminent attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The information contained in a statement, issued on Thursday read, “While we are confident in the security not only of our facility but of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in general, we will nonetheless in the advised window, implement additional layers of security coverage for the comfort and confidence of our customers, whose safety remains of paramount consideration to us, above all else.

“We thank you immensely for your loyalty and favouritism, as were on your continued support, cooperation, and patronage upon reopening”.

Residents of the FCT are currently living in fear and uncertainty, following the disclosure of the United States Embassy about a planned terror attack.

The intelligence was followed by an advisory to its citizens living in Nigeria to be cautious and avoid public places, such as government infrastructures, and schools among others.

THE WHISTLER had reported the insecurity incident at the Trademore estate in the Lugbe area of the FCT.

The Department of State Services (DSS) alongside operatives of the American Embassy had reportedly arrested suspected terrorists in one of the estate’s apartments.

Consequently, enterprises like the Jabi Mall had been shut down indefinitely but the DSS, police and the Federal Government have called for calm and assured citizens of their safety.

