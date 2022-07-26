Insecurity: Parents Evacuate Students From Federal Govt College Bwari

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Students of the Federal Government College in Bwari were on Tuesday evacuated from the school premises following plans by terrorists to carry out coordinated attack on some public institutions in Abuja.

Our correspondent who visited the school observed that the parents of the students started evacuating them at about 4pm on Tuesday.

Some of the parents who spoke to our correspondent said they have been worried since last Sunday when the news of the attack on some military personnel broke.

Following Sunday’s terrorists ambush of a Joint Patrol team made up of troops of 7 guards Battalion and 176 Battaion of Guards Brigade during a patrol along the Bwari-Kubwa road in which an Army Captain was killed, military sources have confirmed that a Lieutenant and five soldiers are still missing in action.

THE WHISTLER had reported that those who sustained injuries during the ambush were recieving medical attention at a military medical facility in Abuja, while efforts are currently on to locate and rescue the missing officer.

One of the parents who gave his name as Isa said that they received a message from the school authorities to come and pick up their wards from today.

He said the message from the school was in compliance to a directive earlier issued by the Ministry of Education that all schools be shut in Abuja.

Isa said, “I have two children in this school. One is in JSS 2 and the other one is in SS 1. I got a message from the school yesterday to come and pick up my daughter because there are plans by terrorists to carry out attacks in Abuja.

“So, I had to rush down here from Gwagwalada to pick them up. I didn’t even go to the office because of this because my wife is out of town.

“My children were supposed to finish their session next week but that has been truncated now because of the security challenge facing this country”

The Federal Ministry of Education, had for fear of impending bandits and terrorists’ attacks, directed the immediate closure of all unity schools domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while ordering immediate evacuation of students.

While some schools had directed students to vacate latest on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, other schools disseminated messages to parents on Sunday asking them not to fail to come pick their children on Monday, unfailingly, due to rising fear and anxiety emanating from reported threats.