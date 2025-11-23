Insecurity: PDP Asks Tinubu To Seek Help Or Quit

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Bola Tinubu to seek local or foreign help in tackling the escalating insecurity across the country or resign.

The PDP, at a media briefing on Sunday in Abuja, said the frightening level of insecurity was enough to compel a sincere and responsible government to seek help, locally or internationally.

Addressing journalists on the worsening security situation, the spokesman of the mainstream PDP, Ini Ememobong, bemoaned the recent terrorist attacks on a church and schools.

Recall that terrorists killed three worshippers and abducted 38 in a church at Eruku, Kwara State, on Tuesday.

Also, terrorists abducted no fewer than 25 female students and killed a vice principal at a secondary school in Kebbi State.

Similarly, about 315 pupils were also abducted by terrorists at a catholic boarding school in Niger State on Wednesday.

None of the abductees in the three separate attacks had been rescued as of Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The party spokesman said, “Under the APC-led Tinubu administration, Nigerians have witnessed, especially in the last week, a spate of kidnappings in different states; 25 students in Kebbi and 315 students and staff in Niger State in Northern Nigeria.

“Each of these kidnappings leaves a trail of sorrows, tears, blood, fear, and deep anguish on the families of those affected and their communities.

“In response, different state governments in the affected region, have taken disparate measures, while the federal government has yet to give any direction.”

The Federal Government had responded to the tragedies by shutting down all its unity secondary schools across the country till further notice.



“We are aware that the closure of schools in these areas is already being implemented by some state governments and is currently being contemplated by the Federal Government.

“We warn that this closure, if undertaken, like many of this administration’s quick-fix approaches to serious governance issues, will amount to a complete surrender to terrorists, whose sole aim is to shut down schools and prevent children from obtaining formal education, which they declare forbidden.

“If the schools are closed, the goal of the terrorists would have been inadvertently achieved,” the party said.



The PDP urged the federal government to develop a comprehensive plan to combat the problem, instead of resorting to a simplistic approach of closing schools.

The party said closing schools in a bid to prevent further kidnappings can only earn the administration cheap political points.

According to the opposition party, such quick fixes were characteristic of the Tinubu administration.

The PDP warned that closure of schools would exacerbate the already challenging educational situation in Northern Nigeria.

Quoting a UNICEF report, the party said the majority of the 18.3 million out-of-school children; 10.2 million at the primary level and 8.1 million at the secondary level, are found in Northern Nigeria.

“This data not only paints a grim picture but also mirrors the exact situation in Nigeria. The series of attacks and kidnappings in different states within a week, is indicative of the alarming insecurity that has become the contemporary lived experience and new reality of Nigerians under the APC-led Bola Tinubu government.



“More troubling is the fact that when these unfortunate incidents happen, the administration’s response is usually lacklustre and unempathetic.

“For example, instead of the President visiting Kebbi and Niger States to meet and sympathise with the parents of the children who are in captivity, and to address the security personnel there, he merely directed the Minister of State for Defence to relocate to Kebbi.

“A juxtaposition of the contingents sent to the US Congress and the G-20 meeting, with Matawalle’s lone envoy, exposes the levity with which the presidency treats this matter.

“This reaction of the APC-led Federal Government is most insensitive and dismissive of the gravity of the problem,” the party said.

The PDP charged the Federal Government to immediately fund and implement the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools.

It noted that the policy is anchored on community intelligence and quick security response, capable of anticipating and contending with attacks on schools.

It added that the pervasive insecurity in schools constitutes a disincentivisation for education in the country, especially in Northern Nigeria.



“We again remind President Bola Tinubu and the entire APC-led administration that the security of lives and property is the primary function of any government.

“At any time, government is unwilling, unable, or incapable of executing this primary role. Such a government must either ask for help (locally or internationally) or honourably resign, if it is sincere and responsible,” the PDP said.