Insecurity Persists Despite US Support, DHQ Urges Patience From Nigerians

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The Defence Headquarters has acknowledged growing concerns over persistent insecurity across Nigeria, even as it insists that its ongoing collaboration with the United States military will soon begin to deliver visible results.

This comes weeks after the DHQ confirmed the arrival of about 100 US military personnel and equipment at Bauchi Airfield on February 16, 2026, for technical support in Nigeria’s counter terrorism operations.

Despite the deployment, attacks have continued in several parts of the country, raising questions about the immediate impact of the partnership.

Addressing journalists at the military’s end of month briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Micheal Onoja, defended the collaboration, describing US support as “significant,” particularly in intelligence sharing and specialised training.

He maintained that the foreign personnel are strictly in advisory roles and not involved in combat operations.

Onoja, however, urged Nigerians to manage expectations, noting that military operations require time before tangible outcomes become evident.

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“You may not see the impact immediately. There is always a gestation period in military engagements, but in the coming weeks and months, the difference will be clear,” he said.

He disclosed that intelligence provided by the US includes strategic information on the location of threats and hostile elements, which Nigerian troops are already acting upon, though specific details remain classified.

Amid the ongoing security concerns, the DHQ also announced heightened nationwide alert ahead of the upcoming Easter celebrations.

According to Onoja, troops have been placed on high alert to forestall any potential attacks during the festive period, noting that similar measures adopted during previous celebrations have proven effective.

He warned that security forces would not lower their guard, stressing that criminal elements often exploit festive periods to launch attacks.

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“We understand the tactics of these threats. They expect a relaxed atmosphere during celebrations, but we are fully prepared and will not relent,” he added.

The DHQ’s assurances come at a time when public confidence in security interventions remains under pressure, with citizens closely watching for tangible improvements on the ground.