INSECURITY: Police Deploy Personnel To Strategic Locations In FCT

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered the deployment of personnel to strategic areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The development followed various security warnings from government agencies indicating plans by terrorists to attack North West and North East states.

The statement read, “The IGP has ordered for additional deployment of assets to Strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged on robust intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies.

“All residents of the FCT are urged to synergise and be on the same page with the Police and other security agencies in making sure that we forestall any ugly incidences in and around the FCT.”

The directive by the police further corroborates an alarm raised by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of attacks in Lagos, Katsina, FCT, Zamfara, Kaduna and Kogi states.

The agency directed a scale-up deployment in all strategic places such as schools, worship centres and critical national assets in the affected areas.

In the last 21 days since the attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja, various government security agencies have issued warnings of plots by terrorist groups to attack strategic facilities, including prisons in the North.

The situation has further led to panic across the country following the recent attacks and threats from terrorists.

Over the weekend, terrorists had written to the Nigeria Law School and other neighbouring communities announcing their visit. Troops, in a bid to foil the attack, got ambushed, and eight Brigade Guard were

reported dead.

Subsequently, pockets of attacks have been reported in Abuja suburbs like Kwali where a couple and the wife of a Fulani leader were abducted.

In Kogi, an explosive object concocted by unknown individuals and planted within the precinct of the office of the secretary to the state’s government was identified and diffused.

In Zamfara, bandits killed four and abducted 30 residents in the Morai community of Talata Mafara Local Government Area on Monday.