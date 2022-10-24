Insecurity: Police Test Operational Manpower, Warn Nigerians Against Panic

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the immediate commencement of a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise code-named “Operation Darkin Gaggawa.”

The exercise scheduled to hold between Tuesday and Wednesday at the Force Headquarter is aimed at annihilating the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country.

“The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets, and is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different Units and Formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes,” a statement signed by the Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi read on Monday.

The announcement came amid varying security threats issued by the United States, United Kingdom and Canada Embassies between October 23 and 24, 2022 of planned terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory.

While reacting to the threat issued by the US Embassy, the Force reassured Nigerians and all other residents in the country that it would effectively review the advisory, and would not take any intelligence for granted.

“There is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to collectively nip threats in the bud. The NPF urges the general public not to panic at the sounds of explosives and gunshots during the exercise,” the statement reads.

Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba ordered the Commissioner of Police (CP) of the FCT, Sunday Babaji and heads of its tactical squads, and other State Command CPs to re-strategise security management within their jurisdictions.

“The IGP assured that the Force Headquarters will continually avail police commands across the board with the required support, logistics, and deployments necessary for providing safety to all and sundry in Nigeria while it partners with other security agencies to make every part of Nigeria safe, especially the FCT.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, reiterates the commitment of his administration to ensuring the safety of lives and property within the country via the effective deployment of tactical and operational assets for effective intelligence gathering and proactive policing. He further reassures Nigerians of a safe and secured country for all,” the statement said.